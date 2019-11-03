Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAL. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In related news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,154.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

