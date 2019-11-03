Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.72. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $160.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Bank of America began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In other news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

