Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPNS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

