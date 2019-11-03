SB One Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.69. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

