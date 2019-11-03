SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

SBGSY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.17. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.