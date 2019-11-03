Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.