Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

