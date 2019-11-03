Sciencast Management LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. 10,656,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,478. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

