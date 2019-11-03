Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 1,189,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

