Sciencast Management LP Purchases 13,900 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,729 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 376.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,087,000 after buying an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 104.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $41,592,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $23,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. 1,868,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,452. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

