Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.