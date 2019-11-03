Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,800 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

GD traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,637. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

