Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tyvor Capital LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 254,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

US Foods stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.