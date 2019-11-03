Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $25.07. 1,259,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,902. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,093,603.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after purchasing an additional 515,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,985 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

