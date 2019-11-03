Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.47 million, a P/E ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.