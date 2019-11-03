Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.