Seaport Global Securities Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $159.04 on Friday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,674 shares of company stock worth $3,849,528 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 376.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

