Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Cabot Microelectronics Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cabot Microelectronics in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

