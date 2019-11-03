Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

