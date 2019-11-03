Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SES. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.22.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.51. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 22,090 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault bought 23,500 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Insiders have sold a total of 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102 in the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

