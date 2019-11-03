Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million.

SIC opened at $11.60 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

In other news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden acquired 3,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

