Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO Sells $1,352,661.66 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEM stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 156.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

