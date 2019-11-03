Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.70-7.50 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,263. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.