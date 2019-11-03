Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 151.20 ($1.98).

Shares of LON:SRP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.05). 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 172,243 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £239,417.77 ($312,841.72).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

