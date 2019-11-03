ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $5,926,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $309,060.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 618.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.