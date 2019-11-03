Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 355,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,147. Servicesource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 117,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 309,724 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

