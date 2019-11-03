Sessia Price Tops $0.16 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a market cap of $948,247.00 and $1.96 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.05687663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045732 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,839,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.