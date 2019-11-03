SFE Investment Counsel Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.04.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. 1,984,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

