SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 2.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,871,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after acquiring an additional 183,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,600. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

