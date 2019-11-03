SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

