SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

