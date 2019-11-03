SFE Investment Counsel Sells 4,175 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 479,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 98,088 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 399,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 290,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 251,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. 5,899,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

