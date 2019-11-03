SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 65,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 148,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

BSJJ stock remained flat at $$23.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

