SFE Investment Counsel Sells 975 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,770. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

