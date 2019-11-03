Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.