Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 92,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

SFL stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

