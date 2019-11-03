Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC set a $350.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $316.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.36. Shopify has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.0% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.