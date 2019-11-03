Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Carpetright (LON:CPR)

Carpetright (LON:CPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Carpetright in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Carpetright alerts:

Shares of LON:CPR traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. Carpetright has a 12-month low of GBX 8.84 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Carpetright Company Profile

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.