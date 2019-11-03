Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Decreases By 5.1%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,256,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

