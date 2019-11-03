Short Interest in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Drops By 6.6%

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 138.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 905,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 161.0% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 581,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 358,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.