Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Decreases By 7.8%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $161.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.10. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

