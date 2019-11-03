Short Interest in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 7.4%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.80 on Friday. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

