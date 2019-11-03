Short Interest in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Rises By 5.2%

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:HOS opened at $0.53 on Friday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.19). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.49% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.