Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expands By 5.7%

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 7,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,481,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter.

INVH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

