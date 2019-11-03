Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declines By 6.1%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 43,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.