Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rises By 6.2%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 367.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at $932,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 91,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $940.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.