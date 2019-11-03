Short Interest in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Increases By 5.1%

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.85.
PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.
PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.