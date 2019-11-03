Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Decreases By 7.7%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

SNFCA stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -0.03.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

