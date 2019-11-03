Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declines By 6.0%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 285,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.55. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.