Short Interest in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Declines By 5.1%

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $23,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 34.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,214 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Switch stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Switch has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

